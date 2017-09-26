D’Ambrosio saves Inter, AC Milan crash in Serie A

MILAN: Danilo D’Ambrosio scored late as Inter Milan squeezed past Genoa 1-0 in Serie A action Sunday to keep in touch with the leaders, as AC Milan fell 2-0 at Sampdoria.

D’Ambrosio headed in off a corner with two minutes to go at the San Siro to earn three points for Luciano Spalletti’s side, who saw their winning run ended on Tuesday with a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Adel Taarabt and Stephane Omeonga were sent off for Genoa in injury time as the club from Liguria remain winless in their opening six games.Inter stay third, two points behind leaders Juventus and Napoli, who both claimed their sixth wins out of six on Saturday against Torino, 4-0, and SPAL, 3-2, respectively.

Ciro Immobile scored a double including one from the spot to bring his tally to eight for the Serie A season, as injury-hit Lazio stayed fourth with a comfortable 3-0 win at Verona.Immobile converted a penalty after 24 minutes, scored from the edge of the box before the break and then teed up Adam Marusic for his first Serie A goal on 60 minutes.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted that his side knew how to respond positively to their 4-1 defeat midweek to Napoli. Duvan Zapata and Ricky Alvarez scored as Sampdoria condemned big-spending AC Milan to their second defeat of the campaign.

Zapata broke through after a terrible clearance by his cousin and fellow Colombia international Cristian Zapata on 72 minutes with substitute Alvarez getting the second just before the final whistle.Milan defenders Cristian Zapata, Leonardo Bonucci and Alessio Romagnoli struggled to contain the Genoese.

Sampdoria had been awarded an early penalty, but the handball decision was overturned by the video referee.Atalanta snatched a late 1-1 draw at Fiorentina to move up to ninth after Remo Freuler’s goal four minutes into injury time cancelled out Federico Chiesa’s superb 12th-minute opener.Substitute Orji Okwonkwo scored a minute from time to give Bologna maximum points at neighbouring Sassuolo.