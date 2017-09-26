Four street criminals among 12 suspects held

The Sindh Rangers on Monday arrested eight suspects, including alleged extortionists, while the Brigade police nabbed four suspected street criminals running a gang.

During raids in Chakiwara and Saudabad areas, Rangers personnel arrested three suspects, who were later identified as Mohammed Azeem, Ghulam Nabi and Abdul Aziz, said a spokesman for the paramilitary force.

The arrested suspects were involved in extortion, armed robberies and other crimes, he said. In Quaidabad area, the force arrested Ajmal Khan, who was allegedly involved in a number of kidnapping for ransom cases, he said, adding that alleged drug peddler Mohammed Jameel alias Champak was also rounded up in the same area.

Champak was operating a drug den in the area, he added. The spokesman said a raid was also carried out in the city’s Darakhshan area where the paramilitary force arrested two suspects, identified as Shaikh Mohammed and Faisal Zohaib.

The arrested men were involved in cell-phone snatching and armed robberies in posh localities, he added. Another alleged drug peddler, Waqar Ahmed, was apprehended during a raid in the Koranig area, the spokesman said. Weapons and narcotics were found in the possession of arrested suspects and they were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings, he added.

Gang busted

The Brigade police during a dawn raid arrested four men allegedly running a street crime gang. Brigade Police SHO Nasruallah Khan said police were a hunt had been launched to nab a gang involved in street crimes the city’s Jamshed Division.

An investigation team carried out a raid on Monday morning after it was tipped off about presence of criminals in the Brigade area, he said.

The criminals were arrested after a brief shootout, and the suspects were identified as Irfan alias Iffi, Sajid alias Munna, Sumair alias Umair aka Ganja, and Zeeshan alias Bhiyaa, he added.

The suspects were carrying weapons, including TT pistols, while a motorcycle was also found in their possession which was stolen in the area of Super Market police station, the SHO said. He said the suspects were habitual criminals and motorcycle lifters who were also involved in a dozen of cases pertaining to street crimes.

They were also wanted by police of Brigade, Jamshed Quarter, Preedy, Saddar, Super Market, Ferozeabad and other areas, he said, adding that the suspects had also been declared absconders in many cases.