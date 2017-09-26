Rupee steadies

Print Story
The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.42 against the dollar, down a single paisa as compared to the previous closing of 105.41. The currency remained range-bound. It traded in the band of 105.40/45 on dull dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.
