Tue September 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee steadies

Rupee steadies

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.42 against the dollar, down a single paisa as compared to the previous closing of 105.41. The currency remained range-bound. It traded in the band of 105.40/45 on dull dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement