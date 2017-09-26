Unemployment woes

In Pakistan, there is a large number of educated people who have to spend golden years of their lives in search of a job. Due to high rate of unemployment in our country, a lot of time of these talented and energetic people is spent in doing nothing. Job vacancies in government institution are rare because of which many people apply for a job in the private sector where they are offered low salary packages.

It is unfortunate that a large number of educated people are either jobless or are making little amount of money. Many poor families spend everything they have on the education of their children. They hope to see their children working at a reputable institution and getting handsome salary. However, the high rate of unemployment completely shatters the dream of these families. It is hoped that the government will create more job opportunities for the young generation.

Afifa Usman (Gujranwala)