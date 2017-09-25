Nawaz, Dar return home

ISLAMABAD: Proving all the speculations and analyses wrong, Nawaz Sharif is returning to the country today (Monday) and will appear before an accountability court on Tuesday.

Nawaz, who was in London on account of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s treatment for cancer, decided to immediately return to the country. Reports previously suggested the former premier would stay in London until complete recovery of his wife. He is scheduled to reach Islamabad through PIA flight PK-786 at around 7:45am.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Ishaq left London for home on Sunday, as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the media at the Heathrow Airport that Dar was accompanying him.

An accountability court has issued arrest warrants for Dar in a corruption case against him after he failed to appear for his hearing on Sept 20.The finance minister had been in London at the time of the hearing. Following the issuance of warrants, calls for Dar’s resignation had echoed in the Senate.

Speaking to the media before leaving for the Heathrow Airport, Nawaz said they had not done any corruption in public funds.“We have repeatedly said this is not a case of corruption or kickbacks. If it was about the Panama Papers, then I should have been disqualified on the same grounds, but we need to think over as to why I was sentenced over an Iqama.”

Nawaz also questioned the references filed against him, saying, “What kind of references are they? References are filed if someone has received kickbacks in giving contracts to people or done any corruption.”

He said things were revolving around their family business dating back to 1972.“They announced the verdict. They were the ones to listen to our appeal and now they would also be supervising the [NAB] proceedings,” the former premier said. “What kind of accountability and justice is this?” he questioned.

Asked about his decision to immediately return to the country, Sharif said he did not intend to stay there for long and not to return home.Sources said Nawaz made the decision to return to Pakistan following a consultative meeting with Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in London.

Confirming the ousted premier’s decision, Federal Minister Mushahidullah Khan said, “Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader in the country.“He is the leader of PML-N and the people of Pakistan and is returning to the country to play the very role,” Mushahidullah said, adding that opponents’ claims that Nawaz would be working from London had proven wrong.

According to the sources, the former prime minister wants to appear before the accountability court to face the references filed against him by the NAB.Soon after his return to the country, he will hold a high-level party meeting to decide on future strategy and establishing contacts with the rest of the political parties.

NAB has filed three references against Nawaz and his family members, pertaining to which an accountability court summoned them on September 19. However, the Sharifs failed to appear before the court.

At this, NAB moved the court to issue the arrest but the court rejected the request and again issued summons for Sharifs to appear on 26 September. After no-show, NAB court again issued summons for the Sharif family to appear on Sept 26 (Tuesday).

Nawaz will appear before the accountability court on Tuesday, sources said, where he would present his stance on the references filed against him. The former premier will appear before the court without his lawyers and represent himself in the case, they added.

According to the sources, the former prime minister has been advised by his lawyers to appear before the accountability court and seek exemption in the cases against him. Upon reaching the country, Nawaz will hold a high-level party meeting to formulate a strategy for future course of action and establishing contacts with other political parties.

Meanwhile, other members of his family – Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz – will avoid court proceedings and stay with their mother in London. On the other hand, Maryam in a series of tweets said, “Knowing that what he faces in NOT accountability, the man decides to return. It is not about his persons anymore. It is the battle of 200 million.” Maryam added: “It takes a great amount of courage & [and] valour to be willing to pay the price for challenging what needs to be changed. Not everyone can do that.”