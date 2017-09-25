Navttc chief's contract extended for two years

Islamabad: The federal government has extended the contract of Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema as the executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navtcc) for two years.

Cheema, the former inspector general of the National Highways and Motorway Police, had secured the top Navtcc post in September 2015 on contractual basis for two years. Now, the federal government has formally asked him to continue in the office for two more years by renewing his contract.

Established in December 2005, the Navttc is the apex body for technical and vocational training in the country and is attached with the Prime Minister’s Secretariat (Public). It facilitates, regulates, and provides policy direction for skill development, and is responsible for formulating national occupational skills standards, developing curriculum and national qualification framework, doing labour market information analysis, training trainers, ensuring public-private partnership and setting up institutional standards for TVET providers.