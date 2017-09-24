Kashmir issue be settled under UNSC resolutions: OIC

NEW YORK: Indian government has for the eighth consecutive year refused visa documents, passports and other facilities to the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) who were invited by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to attend the Contact Group’s important meeting held here on the margins of the ongoing summit session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The denial of the Indian government has infuriated the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The sources told The News that the members of the Contact Group have also shown anger at the decision of the Indian administration that has instead put the leaders in prison or confinement in the occupied territory.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met on the sidelines of the UNGA, in New York. Chaired by the Secretary General of the OIC, Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, the meeting was attended by Recep Akdag, the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey, Khwaja Asif, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Abdallah al–Mouallimi, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia and Ambassador Boubacau Moussa Rilla, Director General of International Organisation, Niger. All the members of the Contact

Group expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the UN Security Council to ensure the early implementation of its resolutions. Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir came to the World Body alone to attend the important Kashmir related meetings. He has brought a small delegation for the OIC meeting and established praiseworthy record.

In his statement, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan said that since 1989 due to the oppression unleashed by the Indian forces, more than 95,000 Kashmiris had embraced Shahadat. Around 10,000 women had been raped in IHK by the Indian forces. Many of them had been gangraped. During custody, worst forms of torture were being inflicted. There was absolute lawlessness in the Indian Held Kashmir. No human rights organisation was being allowed access to IHK, as India wanted to hide its shameless acts of sheer barbarism against the oppressed Kashmiris. Expressing deep concern over the grave situation in the Indian Held Kashmir, the OIC Secretary General called for an immediate cessation of Indian oppression and atrocities and urged the government of India for peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UNSC resolutions. He said that though the Indian occupation forces could physically blind the Kashmiri people by their pellet guns, they cannot block their vision for the realisation of their right to self-determination.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey expressed grave concern at the deteriorating situation in the Indian Held Kashmir. He emphasised the urgency of resolving Jammu and Kashmir dispute which was of critical importance, so as to bring lasting regional peace and ensure economic and social development in South Asia. The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to finding a just and peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions, which is reflective of the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan would continue to extend its steadfast political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their indigenous struggle for realisation of fundamental rights.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan stated that the UN Security Council resolutions needed to be implemented without any further delay. The Security Council was the custodian of international peace and security and must deliver on its promises to the Kashmiri people and ensure early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Masood Khan, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also gave a detailed overview of the massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law being carried out by the Indian occupation forces in IHK. The true representatives presented a memorandum to the OIC Secretary General and briefed the meeting about the continued Indian brutalities in IHK in detail. The members of the OIC Contact Group expressed its complete solidarity with the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people. They reaffirmed their resolve to remain the voice of the Kashmiris at the international stage. The conclusions of the meeting were adopted and would be submitted for appropriate action of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC.