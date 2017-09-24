Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Respect teachers

Respect teachers

Our education system will be considered at par with the international standards of education only when our teachers will feel proud of their profession. In our country, becoming a teacher is not top priority of young talented people. The education sector will improve when our teachers will be able to get their legitimate demands fulfilled without knocking the door of a politician or without staging a protest. It is an unfortunate truth that our society does not pay due respect to teachers. The government, too, cannot be absolved in this regard.

In our country, teachers’ salary is quite low. They work day and night, but get no reward from the government. With each passing day, the authorities introduce new and novel policies to improve the falling standard of education, but it gives no regard to teachers – the backbone of the education system. If the country wants to improve the education system, it must change its mindset and give respect to teaching profession.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement