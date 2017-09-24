Respect teachers

Our education system will be considered at par with the international standards of education only when our teachers will feel proud of their profession. In our country, becoming a teacher is not top priority of young talented people. The education sector will improve when our teachers will be able to get their legitimate demands fulfilled without knocking the door of a politician or without staging a protest. It is an unfortunate truth that our society does not pay due respect to teachers. The government, too, cannot be absolved in this regard.

In our country, teachers’ salary is quite low. They work day and night, but get no reward from the government. With each passing day, the authorities introduce new and novel policies to improve the falling standard of education, but it gives no regard to teachers – the backbone of the education system. If the country wants to improve the education system, it must change its mindset and give respect to teaching profession.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali