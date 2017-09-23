Muharram security

One of the holiest months on the Islamic calendar, which starts off the year for Muslims, has begun. The month, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and the battle of Karbala, is an occasion of immense importance for all Muslims. The rituals are, however, most devoutedly observed by the Shia community. Muharram, with its memories of the sufferings inflicted on the group led by Imam Hussain (RA) to Karbala, should be a time to recall the tortures inflicted on them and to think about mercy and humanity. Instead, in our country Muharram has too often turned into a time when further suffering is inflicted as a result of attacks on traditional processions or places of worship. Hundreds have died in Karachi, Hangu, Sukkur, Rawalpindi and in many other places as a result of such attacks over the past decade. As a consequence, an occasion which should bring people together has turned into one requiring an enormous security drive. Preceding the start of the month, high-level security meetings involving all security forces have been conducted in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities. Tens of thousands of police and Rangers personnel have already been deployed to guard Imam Bargahs and to remain on special alert during the 9th and 10th of the month when the largest processions take place. As has become the custom, specific members of the clergy have also been barred from some cities and restrictions placed on their movements. The utility of this in a time when many other means including the internet or electronic devices can be used to transmit messages of hatred is questionable.

The primary question here, however, is how long we can continue with such mammoth security operations. It will appear quite obvious that not every street and not every sacred space from the north to the south can be watched or patrolled continuously – no matter how many personnel are placed on duty. The emphasis then must be on recreating religious harmony. Differences in beliefs cannot be used to justify mass murder. It is true intelligence agencies in particular can play a bigger role in helping to identify the leaders and groups most heavily involved in the sectarian death game. Security in this sense is essential. But that should be a means towards an end, not an end in itself. The ultimate goal must be to remove those who incite violence from the midst of society and create a more peaceful environment during which religious activities can go ahead without constant fear.