Uncapped Markram to open for South Africa against BD

CAPE TOWN: South Africa named the uncapped duo of Andile Phehlukwayo and Aiden Markram for next week’s first test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, with the latter to make his debut as an opener.

Both were part of the South Africa squad that lost 3-1 away in England earlier this year, with the 22-year-old Markram now set to be the latest to try and solve the troublesome opening position alongside Dean Elgar.

The right-handed batsman, who captained South Africa to victory at the 2014 under-19 World Cup, scored 119 and 87 as skipper of the Titans in their on-going domestic four-day match against the Dolphins.

“Aiden has been knocking on the door for some time now,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said in a statement on Friday.“He gained valuable insight into the Proteas team culture during the tour of England and he has shown maturity beyond his years.”

Phehlukwayo will vie with the more experienced Wayne Parnell for the all-rounder’s position, though the latter faces a fitness test with Chris Morris also ruled out with injury.

South Africa are also missing seamers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander through injury.The opening test, which starts at Senwes Park on Thursday, is the first fixture in charge for new coach Ottis Gibson.

The second and final test will be played in Bloemfontein from October 6-10.South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain flew out to join the tour of South Africa on Friday after his departure was delayed by a bizarre case of mistaken identity involving a look-a-like namesake with a criminal record.

Rubel departed nearly a week late after officials proved he was not the unknown man barred by South African authorities, who had the same name, similar personal details and looked identical in his photo.

“We received (from South African authorities) a photo, name and other information and all these things completely matched with Rubel though the person was different,” Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters.

“(The person) they had banned was not our player Rubel. There was a similar kind of person whose name, date of birth and all other information were similar, which confused them,” he said.

Last week Rubel, who has taken 32 wickets from 24 Tests with one five-wicket haul, was prevented from boarding a flight to South Africa when he was denied immigration clearance.Because of the delay, Rubel missed a three-day warm-up match at Benoni, but he should be available for the first Test which starts at Potchefstroom on September 28.

The second and final Test will be played in Bloemfontein staring on October 6. Bangladesh lost all four Tests in South Africa by an innings margin during their previous two visits in 2002 and 2008.They will also play three One-day Internationals and two Twenty20 internationals during their month-long tour.