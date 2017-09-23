LAHORE :A one-day workshop “Project Preparation, Monitoring and Evaluation” was held at Virtual University of Pakistan, M. A. Jinnah Campus here on Friday.

The training workshop was organized by VU’s Directorate of Quality Enhancement for academic and administrative staff. They were counseled on enhancing their skills on project preparation in public sector. The workshop was chaired by VU Rector Dr Naveed A. Malik. Speaking on the occasion he stressed on the significance of professional development.

Dr Muhammad Mohsin Javed Director Directorate of Quality Enhancement, Dr Muhammad Tariq Pervez, Sarfraz Ahmad Awan and Ali Abbas were the resource persons at the workshop. They delivered a comprehensive lecture on project preparation and its application in public sector.