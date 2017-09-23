Sat September 23, 2017
Business

September 23, 2017

Rupee stable

Rupee stable

The rupee remained firm against the dollar in a dull trade on Friday, currency dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 105.41/dollar in the interbank market. The rupee traded at 105.80 and 106 for buying and selling as compared to the previous levels of 105.90 and 106.10 against the greenback in the open market.

