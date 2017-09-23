Rupee stable

Print Story
The rupee remained firm against the dollar in a dull trade on Friday, currency dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 105.41/dollar in the interbank market. The rupee traded at 105.80 and 106 for buying and selling as compared to the previous levels of 105.90 and 106.10 against the greenback in the open market.
