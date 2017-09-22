Fri September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017

ECP’s mistake may lead to annulment of NA-120 result

LAHORE: The Election Commission failed to include the symbol of a candidate in the ballot paper used for the NA-120 by-election which may result in annulment of result. According to a private TV channel, the list of candidates published by the ECP contained 44 names but the result was announced for 43. The missing symbol carrom board was of an independent candidate Farooq Raja.

According to legal experts, the mistake could result in cancellation of entire election as publishing the name and symbol of every candidate mentioned in the final list on the ballot paper is necessary. Re-election can be ordered if the candidate moves the court.

