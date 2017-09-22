Delimitation should be done afresh: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the present delimitation of electoral constituencies in Karachi and in other districts of the province are unrealistic and carved out purely on political grounds.

Therefore, in principle the next elections should be held on the basis of fresh delimitations but not at the cost of postponement of general elections. The CM said this while addressing a programme organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Thursday.

He said the present electoral constituencies were carved out during the tenure of General Musharraf to keep PPP out of power and grant favour to his (Musharraf’s) favorites. Despite the unnatural delimitations, the PPP defeated Musharraf's sponsored party.

Talking about delimitations, the CM said that not only in Karachi but all over Sindh the constituencies have been demarcated to help the favourites win. Quoting his personal experience, the chief minister said that he belongs to Taluka Sehwan but his constituency of the provincial assembly stretched over three talukas. “I filed an appeal and contested in the courts and finally my constituency fell in the jurisdiction of two talukas, instead of one taluka,” Murad said.

Talking about recent census, the CM said the process was not transparent. He said the census staff must have handed over copy of the form carrying data of the family,” but the Statistics department termed it a secret document. “It is quite absurd that data with details of my family is being kept secret from me,” he said.

Talking about development of Karachi, Syed Murad Ali Shah said during 2016-17 he had allocated Rs10 billion for development of infrastructure in Karachi of which only Rs7.5 billion were utilized in building various roads, flyover and underpasses,” he said. He said he also gave Rs .08 billion to Mayor Karachi but “it is not visible where have the funds been utilized,” he said.

Replying to a question about dilapidated one kilometer road at Malir-15 road intersection, the chief minister said it belongs to KMC and was being constructed by them. “The portions of Sharea Faisal up to National Highway, including Munawar Soharwardi underpass, Manzil Pump flyover have been constructed by Sindh government,” he said. He said that he was not only constructing roads but laying new sewerage and water supply lines. “This work has been done in Saddar, Sharea Faisal, University Road and in various other areas,” he said.

Talking about recent rains in Karachi, the chief minister said the mayor and other local bodies, DMCs, demonstrated an irresponsible behaviour. “A scene was created by calling in army, declaring emergency and making unnecessary hue and cry,” he said. As a matter of fact, rain water quickly drained when the rain stopped. There was no breach in Thado Dam but due to illegal constructions in the natural waterway, rain water diverted towards Saadi Town. Now look at Air Port Security Force – they are constructing their residential scheme right on a storm water drain.

Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah told the audience that the rapid bus transit projects were in progress and by the next month new buses would be launched on 36 different routes of the city.