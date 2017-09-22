Powerless in Karachi

Despite being one of the largest cities of the country, Karachi is facing the worst electricity crisis. There seems to be no end to loadshedding. On the pretext of technical faults, the city descends into darkness for several hours.

Even if residents call the KE office to register a complaint, the staff does little to assist the complainant. The authorities must come up with a foolproof solution of this problem and provide relief to the people.

Alina Naeem (Karachi)