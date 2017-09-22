Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Powerless in Karachi

Powerless in Karachi

Despite being one of the largest cities of the country, Karachi is facing the worst electricity crisis. There seems to be no end to loadshedding. On the pretext of technical faults, the city descends into darkness for several hours.

Even if residents call the KE office to register a complaint, the staff does little to assist the complainant. The authorities must come up with a foolproof solution of this problem and provide relief to the people.

Alina Naeem (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement