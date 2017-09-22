Look into their eyes

The brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar needs to be condemned. It is painful to read about the death of hundreds of innocent people on a daily basis. Tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have lost their lives. Many have fled to Bangladesh in search of shelter and protection. What the Myanmar government forces are doing entails a violation of human rights. They are burning villages to ground and forcing inhabitants to leave. On the other hand, the silence of Muslim countries and the glaring lack of concern shown by organisations like the OIC and the UN have further aggravated the situation.

In light of the silence shown by the UN over the brutality of Myanmar’s government forces, it be can be argued that the world body has completely failed to protect human rights, especially the rights of Muslims around the globe. The Muslim countries should send their armies to help the Rohingya. In this regard, Pakistan is the most powerful country. It is a nuclear-powered Muslim country and it should play its role to strictly warn the Myanmar government or should send the army to stop the genocide of the Rohingya. These people deserve justice. It is hoped that all Muslim countries will join hands to help these people and bring them out of this quandary.

Muhammad Bilal (Karachi)