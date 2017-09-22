Federal Areas clinch disabled cricket crown

KARACHI: Federal Areas disabled team won the 7th Pentangular Disabled Cup, beating KP in the final here at Rashid Latif Cricket Academy on Wednesday. KP scored 141-9 in 20 overs after winning the toss. Federal Areas reached the target for the loss of only two wickets.

Federal Areas captain Jahanzaib Tiwana got the man of the match award for his unbeaten 42 runs.The winning team got Rs100,000 award along with the trophy. The runners-up received Rs50,000.