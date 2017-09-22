Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to roll into action from Sept 26

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled the schedule of the country’s premier domestic first-class competition Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 which will begin at various venues of the country from September 26.

The event, carrying 16 teams including eight departmental and as many regional sides, will last till December 16. WAPDA will defend the title.WAPDA had defeated Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the last edition’s final at National Stadium Karachi on the basis of first-innings lead. Skipper Salman Butt, also a former Pakistan captain, had struck centuries in both the innings of that decider.

The 16 outfits have been placed in two pools. Pool A carries WAPDA, former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Lahore Blues, Peshawar, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

United Bank Limited (UBL), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), HBL, Pakistan Television, Karachi Whites, Rawalpindi, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Lahore Whites form Pool B.

After a single league engagement, the top four teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage which will begin from November 25.These eight outfits will be bracketed in two pools of four teams each. The leading team from each group will make it to the final which will be held at National Stadium Karachi from December 16-20.

The initial pool matches will be held at all major venues of the country. However, the Super Eight journey will be staged at various first-class centres of Karachi and Hyderabad.

On the opening day on September 26, holders WAPDA will begin their title defence with the match against Lahore Blues at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in their Pool A game. In Pool B, Karachi Whites will take on UBL at UBL Ground Karachi.

A few day-night matches had been played last season but the PCB has yet to release the timing schedule of this year’s event. Tough matches are expected to be played particularly when departments will meet and regions will be pitted against each other.

As per the rules, the regional side which finishes last will be relegated to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II while the departmental team which ends at the bottom will be demoted to the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Karachi Blues had been demoted last year. And this season they have been replaced by PTV and Faisalabad respectively.