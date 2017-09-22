Fri September 22, 2017
Sports

R
Reuters
September 22, 2017

Botham wrong over Coughlin move: Strauss

LONDON: All-rounder Paul Coughlin did not move to Nottinghamshire because the county’s director of cricket Mick Newell is also an England selector, England cricket boss Andrew Strauss said.

Durham chairman Ian Botham expressed his frustration after Coughlin signed a contract with Nottinghamshire.“He is 100 percent wrong if he’s implying that (Coughlin) has gone there on the back of one of our selectors saying he’s got a better chance of playing for England coming to my county,” Strauss told British media. “If players are going to move, they are thinking about the quality of the club.”

