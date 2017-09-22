Certificate distribution ceremony held

Rawalpindi: Placement office, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has

organised a certificate distribution ceremony with collaboration of Pakistan

Institute for Conflict and Security Studies here on Wednesday.

For the completion of a degree at FJWU, internship is mandatory. Placement office FJWU deals with the university policy and helps the students secure internships at various organizations related to their field of education.

This summer students have completed their internship at renowned multinational, national and international organizations. Some students of Defence and Diplomatic Studies have completed internship at Pakistan Institute for Conflict & Security Studies (PICSS). PICSS conducts field researches, advocacy programmes, seminars, workshops and in house discussion on various issues related to conflict and security. PICSS and Placement office arranged certificate distribution ceremony at university Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, PICSS Director General Major General (r) Muhammad Saad Khattak and Abdullah Khan (managing director PICSS) were the chief guests of the event. They distributed certificates among students.

Saad Khatak appreciated the student’s performance during internship period. The Vice Chancellor explained the importance of industry and academia linkage and FJWU specially focused in this area.