NAB, UNODC launch Country Review Report

Islamabad National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday launched the Country Review Report in compliance with the implementation Review Mechanism of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) The launching ceremony of the report was jointly organized by NAB and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Office Pakistan.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid as chief guest whereas Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB, Imtiaz Tajwar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Arshad Mirza, Secretary Interior, Cesar Guedes Country Representative UNODC in Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Hamid congratulated NAB andother national stakeholders on successfully launching the report and fulfilling the international obligation under UNCAC. He said NAB was focal agency for UNCAC, which is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument promoted by the UN office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

He said that the UNCAC covers five main areas i.e. Preventive measures; criminalization and law enforcement; international cooperation; asset recovery; and technical assistance & information exchange.

The Report highlights the progress of the Government of Pakistan and NAB in countering corruption and presents a set of recommendations and priorities in view of enhancing the institutional and operational framework and the capacity of the relevant institutions in Pakistan.

The Executive Summary of Pakistan's Country Review Report is published on the Country Profile page of Pakistan on UNODC's website. The minister said that the basic essence of this exercise of Country Review is to improve the legislation of States Parties to the convention for combating corruption and devise a mechanism for efficient and effective accountability, in addition to promote and review its implementation.

He said that NAB being designated Central Authority of Pakistan under UNCAC was the lead agency during this review Process, whereas other national stakeholders which remained actively engaged with the review process were Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Interior, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), FIA, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and Provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACEs).

He said that Pakistan was committed to United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in eradicating corruption in all its manifestations by implementing its articles through an intensive approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

It is also evident from the fact that in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International, the ranking of Pakistan has significantly improved in last few years from 127/175 in year2013 to 116/176 in year 2016. Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman said that NAB on behalf of Pakistan has fulfilled its obligation under United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and completed its Country Review Process under first cycle, which involved review of all anti-corruption laws, procedures and mechanisms existing in Pakistan.

He said that the UNCAC was the first universally binding instrument on anti-corruption which functions under the umbrella of UN office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

There are currently 182 States Parties which have ratified the UNCAC while Pakistan signed UNCAC on December 9, 2003 and ratified the convention on 31st August 2007. He appreciated the cooperation of UNODC and said that NAB gives value to its cooperation with UNODC especially in capacity building of NAB investigation officers.

He said that corruption was a complex social, political and economic phenomenon that affects all countries and said that it was essential for prosperous Pakistan and whole world to cope up with this giant.

He emphasizes that all segments of society including government functionaries, civil society, media, law enforcement agencies and public at large must join hands to curb this evil.

Cesar Guedes, Country Representative, UNODC, highlighted that using international standards embodied in the UNCAC, UNODC, as the guardian of the Convention, supports State Parties to strengthen their legal and regulatory frameworks, set preventive, enforcement and prosecutorial measures to address the most prevalent forms of corruption in both public and private sectors.

He emphasized that the report would be one of the most significant milestones the Government of Pakistan has undertaken in combating corruption.

He appreciated and commended the efforts of NAB that reflects the commitment and determination of Pakistan to take the necessary measures to emphasize a culture of lawfulness where all the citizens of Pakistan enjoy more efficient, effective and accountable system, hence providing better services to all.

He reiterated that UNODC will continue engaging with partnership Pakistan to ensure that the necessary resources and knowledge are well pooled to support the Government of Pakistan in its fight against corruption. Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Mirza, Secretary, Interior Ministry congratulated NAB and other national stakeholders including Ministry of Interior for their sincere efforts in this regard.

He said that the Ministry of Interior being one of the important national stakeholders would take all steps to address the recommendations the reviewers in the Country Review Report of Pakistan.

Earlier, Director General (Operations) NAB Headquarters Zahir Shah gave detailed presentation on UNCAC review process identified challenges and Pakistan's implementation strategy. —