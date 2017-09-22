Cultural bonding showcased

Islamabad :To mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the Embassy of Japan has held a variety of cultural events in various cities of Pakistan throughout the year to further strengthen the good relations between the people of two countries.

The latest cultural event was a joint music performance of Pakistani and Japanese artists titled “NIHON Unplugged: Music from Japan and Pakistan.” The performance was held with the collaboration of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and featured Japanese musicians known as ‘The Trio Zipang’ made up of percussionist Ayumu Takanabe; saxophonist Naomi Tabata and pianist Emi Kitagawa, while Pakistani musicians Ustaad Ajmal Khan (tabla); Bilal (flute) and Zafar Ali (rabab) also joined in the second half of the program.

Good music and an appreciative audience make for an enjoyable evening and that it was! After a brief welcome by DG PNCA Jamal Shah and the visiting musicians presenting an introductory composition, Ayumu addressed the ‘houseful’ audience in a light hearted manner with a greeting in Urdu; said they were happy to be in Pakistan after a long flight and hoped everyone would enjoy the performance. His infectious style won the hearts of the audience and he received a robust round of applause. Some light and lively music followed before the break, during which the cultural counselor Japanese embassy, Matsunori Ishida, speaking in Urdu, addressed the audience and said after the ‘Pya’ (a local specialty eaten occasionally) he would give them some ‘dal chawal’ (ordinary rice and lentils) which were essential in daily life! He then sang two popular songs in Urdu, accompanied by the Pakistani musicians and ‘brought the house down,’ as they say. His performance was greeted with catcalls and enthusiastic applause as it was by no means ‘dal chawal!’

Charge d’ Affaires, Junya Matsuura welcomed the Japanese artists and said the embassy has always strived to share Japanese culture with Pakistani people as sharing one’s culture brings people together. “While we celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations, the history of our friendship goes back thousands of years,” he said “and as music has no boundaries, we have invited Pakistani musicians as well.” He concluded by thanking the officials of PNCA for their collaboration.

The second half featured some more lively music which included delightful ‘juggal bandi’ (a kind of ‘conversation’) between the two groups followed by two local compositions, which again created much excitement and had the audience clapping; whistling and vociferously displaying their appreciation - ‘Dam Mast Qalander’ and the encore, ‘Dil Dil Pakistan.’ Here it must be said - while all the musicians on stage did an excellent job and appeared to be relishing the interaction between themselves and the appreciation of the listeners, Naomi Tabata on the saxophone was amazing. It was a memorable performance and hopefully we will see more of the same before the year is out.

Ayumu Takanabe is percussionist of Osaka Shion Wind Orchestra; a lecturer of Osaka College of Music and Yuhigaoka High School. He appears on more than 100 stages a year such in different orchestras, studio recordings and adjudicator of national wide contests. He is also executive member of Kansai Percussion Association.

Naomi Tabata, Alto saxophone player of Osaka Shion Wind Orchestra as well as a lecturer at Doshisha Women’s College of Liberal Arts, Tokushima Bunri University and Kyoto Horikawa Music High School. She was semi-finalist of the 51st Geneva International Music Competition; second at Adolphe Sax International Competition, fourth prize winner of the 16th Japan Wind and Percussion Competition and Best Teacher Award winner of the 12th Osaka International Music Competition.

Emi Kitagawa, pianist and a lecturer of Osaka College of Music, Doshisha Women’s College of Liberal Arts, Soai University and High School and Ishiyama High School, graduated from Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music and earned Master’s degree from Hochschule fur Musik Freiburg, Germany. She has performed piano concerts with many orchestras.