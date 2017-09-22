Senate body lauds AIOU’s contribution to educational uplift

Islamabad :The Chairperson of the Senate's Standing Committee on Education and Professional Development Senator Rahila Magsi appreciated the initiatives of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for disseminating knowledge and spreading education all over the country. She was presiding the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee held in the PIPS hall of the Parliament Lodges. The Committee lauded the AIOU’s steps taken during the last three years for upgrading the educational facilities, particularly for those living in the country’s far-flung regions.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, AIOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Sehar Kamran, Senator Gul Bashra, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Razina Alam Khan and Senator Azam Khan Swati. The members of the committee appreciated the comprehensive briefing on the university’s performance, working and achievements, given by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

Senator Rahila Magsi said, they are pleased and highly satisfied with the AIOU’s performance and achievements in educational sector. She said the University’s research-oriented and community-based academic programmes are highly commendable. The members also underlined the importance of massive online open courses, and noted that the University has already taken initiatives to this effect.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui gave comprehensive briefing on the University’s overall learning management system. He briefed them about the AIOU’s on-going academic programmes and new initiatives in the field of research, professional development and online learning and said, it met the challenges of the time improving literacy rate and taking education to the door-steps of the people. He elaborated the initiatives taken under his leadership in the areas of research, professional development, students’ support system, revision of curricula and textbooks, delivery system and social responsibility. The vice-chancellor apprised the committee that AIOU is publishing 14 research journals in different disciplines of Arts, Humanities, Sciences and Social Sciences. He further apprised that these efforts will eventually have a broader impact on the national development of the country. Dr. Siddiqui also shared with Committee that as an advanced response to CPEC, AIOU, in collaboration with Chinese Universities is setting up Chinese Language Centers in Gwadar, Lahore and Islamabad.

The Senate Committee also lauded the vice chancellor’s special initiatives regarding provision of free education to prisoners, setting up accessibility centers for the visually impaired students in the Central Library and 44 Regional campuses of AIOU and launching of community-based services. It expressed satisfaction over the University’s financial management system and hoped it will maintain its sound budgetary position. The members of the Senate Committee took keen interest in different projects of the University and asked pertinent questions.

On this occasion, the committee members applauded the contribution of AIOU in the national development. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on behalf of the Senate Committee thanked the Vice Chancellor and admired his efforts in turning around the University. Senator Azam Swati requested the Chair to record the appreciation in the minutes. The Chairperson Senator Rahila Magsi expressed her satisfaction on the working and achievements of AIOU and promised full support for its initiatives. Senator Sehar Kamran and Senator Rahila Magsi announced to donate free land to AIOU for setting up its regional campuses. Senator Azam Khan Swati also offered to support AIOU in terms of Physical facilities in KPK.