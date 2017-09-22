Search operation conducted at central prison

Security agencies carried out a search operation at the city’s central prison between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A joint team of the newly-formed Rapid Response Force (RRF) conducted the search operation in the barracks of inmates being tried in terrorism cases. The operation at the central jail was conducted as part of the Muharram security plan. The joint team also questioned members of the proscribed outfits during in the jail. The security personnel did not transport any inmate to another place for further interrogation.

In a sweeping operation on June 19 conducted inside the Karachi Central Jail, the Rangers had seized hundreds of mobile phones, dozens of TV sets and over Rs3.5 million cash. The paramilitary force during the exercise also found an active mobile phone network in the prison which was being run with the help of modern devices to avoid the impact of jammers installed there.

The Rangers led the snoop, the first of its kind in the past 25 years, that led to the recovery of the items not allowed under the jail manual and included physical search of around 6,000 prisoners belonging to all political, religious and banned outfits in different barracks.

Ban on 161 clerics

In a late night development, the Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on speech of 161 clerics through a notification to maintain law and order during the holy month of Muharram. “It is imperative to restrict the firebrand/provocative 161 speakers from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order,” the notification read.