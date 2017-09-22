UK trade minister visits GSK facility

KARACHI: Pakistan is a vibrant economy and more British companies such as GSK is operating here, providing jobs and supporting economic growth in both UK and Pakistan, said UK’s minister of state for trade policy Greg Hands.

As a part of his three-day visit to Pakistan, the UK minister visited a factory of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Karachi to see how the company, as a major British investor, is successfully doing business, supporting the Pakistani economy, including by creating jobs and contributing to the society.

Touring the state-of-the-art facility, the minister was briefed about how GSK Pakistan, established in its current form in 2001, is the largest pharmaceutical company in Pakistan today, employing 1,700 people in the country and making a difference to patients’ lives every day.