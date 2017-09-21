This is to draw the attention to the concerned authorities to the rowdy behavior of armed guards that guard the vehicles of the rich and influential people. These vehicles are driven recklessly with little to no regard for traffic rules. They block roads, misbehave with women and often beat people. Most of these guards belong to leaders of various parties or landlords.

There unruly conduct has become a daily nuisance for the people living in Defence and Clifton areas where one will find them roaming at all times. The government needs to take strict action against this menace and ensure safety and security for the common man.

Mohammad Iqbal Abid

Karachi