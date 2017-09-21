ANF raids UoP, ICU hostels

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A joint team of Anti-Narcotics Force and campus police Wednesday conducted raids at different hostels of the University of Peshawar and Islamia College University and arrested a number of students for allegedly boarding illegally in the hostels. They also recovered narcotics and pistols from some rooms, according to sources. The Anti-Narcotics Force has launched an operation against drugs. Similar raids were conducted on private hostels the other day. The raids on university hostels were part of the campaign.
Comments