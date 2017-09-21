Thu September 21, 2017
National

September 21, 2017

ANF raids UoP, ICU hostels

PESHAWAR: A joint team of Anti-Narcotics Force and campus police Wednesday conducted raids at different hostels of the University of Peshawar and Islamia College University and arrested a number of students for allegedly boarding illegally in the hostels.  They also recovered narcotics and pistols from some rooms, according to sources. The Anti-Narcotics Force has launched an operation against drugs. Similar raids were conducted on private hostels the other day. The raids on university hostels were part of the campaign.

