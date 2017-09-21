Thu September 21, 2017
Sports

A
Agencies
September 21, 2017

Napier turfed out as venue for NZ-England one-dayer

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has changed the venue of its second One-day International against England in February to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from Napier’s McLean Park due to a delay in re-turfing the troubled venue.

The match was shifted after poor weather affected the supply of new grass, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is not the outcome we wanted or were expecting — we were very much looking forward to the Black Caps meeting England here at McLean Park,” Napier City Council Wayne Jack said in the statement. 

