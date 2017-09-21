Actress Noor’s 4th marriage ends

LAHORE :A family court judge, Faisal Naseem, on Wednesday issued a decree of dissolution of marriage in favour of film actress turned TV host Noor Bukhari.

The court issued the decree in favour of the actress to dissolve her fourth marriage which she had contracted with Raga Boys singer Wali Hamid Ali Khan, son of classical singer Hamid Ali Khan. The actress had contracted marriage with Wali three years back.

The actress pleaded before the court that she didn’t want to live with her husband because his attitude had changed with the passage of time and was no more acceptable to her. During the course of proceeding, Wali appeared before the court and pleaded that he did not want to dissolve the marriage.

After which the court gave the couple time to reconcile, but the actress did not want to live her husband, and finally the court gave verdict in her favour. The actress’s first marriage was full of controversies which she contracted with a Hindu businessman, Vikram in 2008. It is said that the businessman had promised Noor to change his religion after the marriage but he failed to fulfill his promise which led to divorce.

The actress, who is ‘trigger happy’ with marriages, soon after her first divorce contracted her second marriage with famous produce Farooq Mengal in April 2010 but the marriage ended just after four months in August 2010.

It appears that the actress actually believed in PTI’s slogan of ‘Niaya Pakistan’ or ‘change’ and thought marrying a PTI guy could or would give a brake to her disturbed marriages. With this thought the actress went for third adventure and solemnised marriage with one Awon Chaudhry, who was then gaining popularity in PTI ranks. This marriage was different compared to the actress’s previous marriages as this wedlock brought a baby girl, but later the marriage ended in divorce.

Now comes 2014 and the actress meets with a young energetic singer Wali Hamid of Patiala Ghrana on the sets of film Ishq Positive. The romance blossoms on the sets of the film and both decided to marry. However, the actress filed for divorce in early 2017, accusing Wali of being violent and quoting other reasons. The fate of this marriage concluded as the judge dissolved the marriage.