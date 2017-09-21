PPRA training programme

LAHORE :Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in collaboration with LUMS has conducted a 4-day rigorous training programme to enhance the capacity of high profile government officers.

Around 35 senior government officers, including commissioners, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries and SSPs also attended the training programme. During the session, lectures on various aspects of public procurement were delivered on the areas pertaining to procurement planning, bidding documents, bid evaluation and contract management.

The training programme is arranged for one day at LUMS and 2-day at PPRA office. The aim of this programme is to enhance the government officials’ capabilities concerning public procurement.