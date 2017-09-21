JS Bank gets best Environmental, Social, Governance Award

KARACHI: JS Bank proudly collected the award for the category of “Best Environmental, Social and Governance Bank” (ESG) at the prestigious Pakistan Banking Awards 2017 that were held on September 19, 2017. The Banking Awards ceremony was jointly organized by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan, A.F. Ferguson & Co. (a member firm of the PwC network) and local Media Group.

The award recognizes the overall environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact that JS Bank initiatives have had in the areas such as health, education, sustainable development and relief efforts across the country.

The jury recognized JS Bank for being at the forefront in this domain amongst all the banks in Pakistan in criteria such as energy usage, waste disposal, social standards and transparent governance mechanisms. Among other initiatives that were instrumental in helping JS Bank’s win this award were being recognized as the first commercial bank to be WWF Green Office-certified and being one of the first banks to have branches that use solar power.

The award ceremony was attended by Khalid Imran (President & CEO, JS Bank), Basir Shamsie (Deputy CEO, JS Bank) and Kamran Jafar (Group Head of Corporate and Retail Banking Group, JS Bank) along with senior management of the bank.**