PM meets SL president, discusses mutual ties

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena on the sidelines of UNGA, says a press release on Tuesday.

The meeting began by reiterating the deep and historic relations between the two countries. It was decided to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was also agreed that both the countries would continue to cooperate at all the multilateral forums in the spirit of neighbourhood and longstanding relationships, which were rooted in history.

The president thanked the prime minister for Pakistan's consistent support to Sri Lanka during challenging times when Sri Lanka was facing wave of terror, and during natural disasters. The president stressed on the need for enhancement in trade and economic relations between the two countries. It was agreed that there is a large potential for expansion in defence cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that Pakistan considered Sri Lanka a very important country and attached great importance to its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka. “We believe that Sri Lanka, being an important member of SAARC, can play a significant role in the regional organisation,” the prime minister said. “We want to further expand trade and economic cooperation with Sri Lanka,” the premier expressed.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi extended an invitation to the Sri Lankan president to visit Pakistan.