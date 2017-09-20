Wed September 20, 2017
Business

September 20, 2017

Rupee flat

The rupee held almost steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday due to lacklustre activity, dealers said.The rupee gained a single paisa to close at 105.41 against the greenback as compared to the previous closing of 105.40.

Dealers said the local currency witnessed little fluctuation on soft dollar demand from the market.  The rupee was quoted weaker at 105.80/106 against the dollar in the open market.

