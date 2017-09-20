A new policy

This refers to the news report, ‘Ties with US not being revoked: Foreign policy to get new direction, says minister’ (Sep 8). It is hoped that the foreign policy is in the interest of 99 percent of the population and not one percent of population as has been done over the last seventy years with catastrophic consequences such as loss of more than half of the country.

For the progress of the country, the government must follow the 3Ps rule. First, Peace with neighbors and ill will to none. Second, Progress in the education and health sectors. Third, Prosperity of the people of Pakistan. It is hoped that the government will put the interest of the people first over other things.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)