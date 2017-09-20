Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

A new policy

A new policy

This refers to the news report, ‘Ties with US not being revoked: Foreign policy to get new direction, says minister’ (Sep 8). It is hoped that the foreign policy is in the interest of 99 percent of the population and not one percent of population as has been done over the last seventy years with catastrophic consequences such as loss of more than half of the country.

For the progress of the country, the government must follow the 3Ps rule. First, Peace with neighbors and ill will to none. Second, Progress in the education and health sectors. Third, Prosperity of the people of Pakistan. It is hoped that the government will put the interest of the people first over other things.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement