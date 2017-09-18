Mon September 18, 2017
National

September 18, 2017

Compensation for landmine victims sought

WANA: A tribal jirga has asked the government to approve a compensation package for the victims of the landmines in South Waziristan Agency.  A jirga of the Mehsud tribe was held at the political compound here on Thursday. The jirga said that over 70 civilians were killed in the landmine blasts.

 

Comments

