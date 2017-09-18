Trekking trails witness huge influx of visitors

Islamabad :The number of visitors at the recreational spots and trekking trails has increased considerably due to the pleasant weather conditions that enable them to fully enjoy the natural beauty before start of the winter season in the capital city.

"The weather now-a-days is very nice and it is a great pleasure to walk through Trail V, which offers attractive scenic places in the way. The hot conditions are no more and the temperature is somewhat low due to which I have come here to enjoy walk for some time," said Faiza Ikram, a visitor at Trail V. The recreational spots that are attracting the visitors especially include Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument and Shakarparian. The visitors are enjoying these days scenic beauty and panoramic view of these spots.

Umair Khan, a visitor at Lake View Park, said the seasonal transitions always provide a pleasant weather and those who want to take a break from the hustle-bustle of the city life find some kind of enjoyment at the recreational spots.