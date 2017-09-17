KP Police foil smuggling bid

PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday foiled a major bid to smuggle ice and heroin and arrested one of the alleged smugglers on Saturday.

SSP Operations Peshawar Sajjad Khan told reporters that cops intercepted a vehicle (LEB 1563) at the Bara Qadeem checkpost near the tribal areas.

The police recovered two kilograms ice (meth), two kg heroin and five kilograms hashish concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

“The smuggler, Hamish Gul, is an Afghan national. He has been arrested and investigation has been started to find out where from the drug was loaded and for which gangs he has been working,” said the SSP.