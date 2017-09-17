Sun September 17, 2017
National

September 17, 2017

NOWSHERA

NOWSHERA:

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers here on Saturday. Officials said that one Mushtaq, resident of Akora Khattak, told police that the robbers forced their entry into his house and took away Rs800,000, seven tolas of gold ornaments, four mobile phones and other valuables after taking the family members hostage at gun-point.

The police started investigation and arrested the alleged burglars identified as Taj Muhammad and Badshah Khan.

