North Korean showdown

The US- North Korea tensions have escalated at an unprecedented pace and it looks like there is no going back, considering the recent hydrogen bomb detonation made by North Korea for ‘test purposes’. With both countries at draggers drawn and constantly threatening each other, it looks like World War III is inevitable. Now is the time for various world organisations like the UN and important world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, who have been sceptical of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions to step in and spearhead the process of arbitration between the two countries which have locked horns against each other.

The world cannot expect Trump and Kim Jong Un to solve this issue on their own considering their braggadocio and blustering attitude. Only an effective and robust solution can bring stability.

Muhammad Talha Waqas

Rawalpindi