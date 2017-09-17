Fazl rejects Fata reforms

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday rejected the suggestion about the proposed appointment of the chief operating officer in the tribal areas and said his party would not accept any such move.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that his party was not in favour of Fata reforms ‘being introduced under pressure from the US and other internal and external forces.’

“We are not against the introduction of reforms in the tribal areas but these should be carried out by holding a referendum in Fata in accordance with the wishes of the tribal people,” he maintained. Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared that his party would also oppose the proposed Riwaj Act’ if it was found to be repugnant to the tribal norms and traditions.

He said that extending the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court to the tribal areas would not yield the desired results in the absence of the lower judiciary in Fata.

“Giving the tribal people the right of appeal to the Supreme Court and high court under the proposed Riwaj Act would be futile in the absence of lower courts in the tribal areas,” he asserted.