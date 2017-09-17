Two men gunned down over old enmity

LAHORE

Two people were shot dead over an old enmity in the North Cantt area on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Ashraf and Ali Raza, residents of Phularwan Barki. They had an old enmity with one Malu group.

On the day of the incident, the victims were on their way to sessions court when some armed men led by one Saleem opened indiscriminate firing, as a result of which both sustained fatal wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The have been removed to morgue.