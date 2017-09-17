Nawaz will not return: Shujaat

PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain said that irrespective of N-League wins or loses in NA-120 by-election, former PM Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan. On his arrival at Lahore, answering questions from journalists, he said that whether N-League wins or loses, in either case Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan adding, “rather he will prefer case proceedings and sentence in absentia." —

