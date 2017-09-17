Rupee may remain stable

The rupee is likely to remain firm next week in anticipation of sluggish dollar demand from importers and corporate sector, dealers said on Saturday.

“The rupee could maintain the present levels of 105.40/42 against the dollar in the interbank market,” a currency dealer said. The authorities have maintained the rupee / dollar parity at around 105.40/45 since July 2017. However, the foreign currency reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan depleted $4.338 billion during October to August 2017.