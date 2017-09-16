Punjab’s uplift under you admirable, Erdogan tells Shahbaz

LAHORE: Turkey wants to see Pakistan strong politically, economically and security-wise. Turkey will continue its unconditional cooperation with Pakistan. “Whether it’s a difficult time or the moment of ease, we are standing by Pakistan.” This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while holding talks with visiting Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif who called on him in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdogan said the projects initiated in collaboration with Turkey in Punjab were great symbols of Pak-Turk friendship. “Under your leadership, the journey of development and prosperity of Punjab is commendable, and the efforts of Pakistan government for provision of energy as well as eradication of terrorism are worthwhile.” The Turkish president also enquired after the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed that may Allah Almighty give her complete health soon.

Shahbaz thanked the Turkish government and President Erdogan for his warm welcome. “In recent years, the cooperation between the two countries has given new dimensions to the friendship, and the future will further boost Pak-Turk friendship, the CM said.

Pakistan and Turkey have always cooperated with each other and they will also be standing side by side in every situation in the future as well, he added. Shahbaz said, “We are especially thankful to Turkey for its cooperation in waste water treatment, transport and solar energy sectors.”

Later, Turkey’s Commerce Minister Nihat Zeybekci called on CM Shahbaz Sharif and discussed different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Turk relations and extension in bilateral trade. Shahbaz offered his Juma prayers in mosque of Ortakoy in Besiktas area of Istanbul and prayed for unity and prosperity of the Ummah as well as salvation of the Rohingya Muslims from the difficult situation.

Earlier, CM Shahbaz left for Turkey on Friday morning from Lahore. He told the media that Pakistan and Turkey relations have entered a new phase of cooperation and both the countries have consensus of opinion on different regional and international issues. He further said that this tour would further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries.