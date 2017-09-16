Aqeel, Aisam give Pakistan 2-0 lead over Thailand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has one hand on the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group II final tie against Thailand as a powerful display of serve and volley by Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan gave the hosts 2-0 lead on the first day at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Aqeel stood up to the challenge as he defeated highly ranked Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Aisam recorded a comfortable 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 win over Thailand No 2 Kittiphong Wachiramanowong. Against all expectation, the opening day’s singles proved just a cakewalk for both Pakistanis with Aisam admitting in a post match talk that even he was surprised at the outcome. “Frankly speaking I did not expect straight sets win for both of us. After Aqeel won the first single in straight sets, I was confident I could repeat that in the second singles,” he said.

Aisam said Pakistan adopted quick finish strategy which worked wonders for them. “Our strategy was to finish off point quickly and when you are playing on grass that is very much possible. It was possibly one of the easiest matches of my career,” Aisam said.

Big serving Aisam sent in record 23 aces, bamboozling the Thai player. “Service has always been my forte and on grass I love to serve big,” Aisam said.The World No 29 doubles player was so aggressive that he allowed Wachiramanowong to hold just opening serve in the first two sets.

In the third set, Aisam had to break Wachiramanowong just once. Aisam who won 84 points in all against 46 by his opponent also played some exciting backhand, cross-court drives that left his opponent perplexed.

“I hardly play singles these days but when it comes to playing for the country I am available any time. Today my game went well,” Aisam said. Aqeel’s outing early in the morning was no different. The Pakistan No 1 was exceptional during the match. Though Aqeel had no big serve like Aisam and managed just four aces against nine sent in by his Thai opponent, his ability to outwit his opponent in long rallies was exceptional.

The Thai No 1 had a powerful serve and managed numerous points through sizzling first serve. Aqeel broke his opponent once in the first set to take 1-0 lead. However, Trongcharoenchaikul came back strongly in the second and was soon seen leading 3-0. Aqeel not only broke back, he went on to win the second set by putting up an exceptional display of backhand chips.

“Winning the opening two sets always help you put your opponent under pressure. The early lead made him struggle to time the ball and that ultimately turned out to be the difference,” Aqeel said.

It was all going neck and neck in the third set before Aqeel managed to hold the upper hand by playing a mature game. His backhand chips and forehand volleys left the Thai struggling. “That is why we missed grass courts. We know we can exploit grass court conditions and that turned out to the case here,” Aqeel said.

Pakistan’s non-playing captain Mohammad Khalid said they had not yet decided whether to have Aqeel and Aisam play the doubles on Saturday (today) or to give them rest for reverse singles on Sunday. “Both Aqeel and Aisam played brilliant tennis today. Hopefully they will be in a position to repeat that on the final day,” he said.