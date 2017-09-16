‘No transfer of SHOs without compelling reasons’

Concerned about the random transfers of Station House Officers (SHOs), Sindh police chief AD Khowaja directed his subordinates to refrain from transferring SHOs without any compelling reasons, official sources told The News on Friday.

The directives were issued through an order that was given to all relevant officials, including the Karachi Additional IGP, DIGs of South, East and West Range, and the DIGs of Hyderabad, Miipurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sulker and Larkana.

No SHO should be transferred or removed prematurely from the posting without any compelling reasons, the order stated, adding that the IGP desired stability in the police force’s system.

“While transferring any SHO, the compelling reasons shall be recorded in writing and in case of any misconduct the departmental proceedings shall immediately be initiated. The SHOs removed due to compelling reason shall not be repented without written permission of the next higher authority,” it read.

“Any premature transfer/posting of SHOs and reasons thereof shall be communicated to the Range office invariably,” the order said. Earlier on September 9, AD Khowaja sprang into action and quashed all transfers and postings ordered by the government since July 7.

According to his orders issued on Saturday – two days after his powers were restored through a historic Sindh High Court verdict – the IPG had revoked all notifications of transfers and postings issued by the provincial government for SSPs and DIGs.

In view of the high court’s orders, IGP Khowaja issued three notifications on Saturday. The first notification ordered the formation of a committee for transfers and postings of police personnel.

The order stated that in compliance with paragraph 96 (a) of the high court’s judgment, “a committee comprising following officers is hereby constituted to frame draft rules under Section 12 of Police Rules, 1934, setting out the manner in which IGP Sindh (and/or Police hierarchy acting through him) is to exercise the power of transfers and postings in the Police Force at all levels, including PSP officers serving in the province”.

Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan, PSP (BS-21), has been appointed chairman of the committee, while the members are DIG Amir Ahmed Shaikh, DIG Imran Yaqoob Minhas, DIG Munir Ahmed Shaikh, DIG Azad Khan, SSP Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and SSP Javed Akbar Riaz. “The rules must be framed in such a manner that they ensure the autonomy of command and independence of operation. The rules must be transparent in form and reality, and fair in operations and effect,” it read.

“The rules must also, inter alia, set out the period or term that is ordinarily to be served at any level and post, so as to ensure that the rules laid down by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Anita Turab case shall apply in relation thereto.”

It said the committee would complete the task by conducting proceedings on a daily basis and submit a draft for the perusal of the IGP within 10 days. In his second notification, the police chief revoked the transfer and posting orders of several police officials, including Additional IG Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, who returned to his post of Additional IG Research and Development, and Additional IG Aftab Ahmed Pathan, who took charge of the office of Additional IG Sindh.

The notification said the previous orders now stood withdrawn; therefore, all officers concerned would revert to their earlier positions which they held on July 7, 2017, with immediate effect and until further orders. The order said in pursuance of paragraph 96 and paragraph 101 of the judgment, the transfers and postings of several police officers had been quashed.