Ehtesab court summons Nawaz, children on 19th

ISLAMABAD: In three more corruption references, an Ehtesab (Accountability) Court (AC) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar on September 19 and 20, directing them to appear before the court.

On September 13, the Accountability Court (AC) directed Nawaz Sharif and his two sons to appear before the court in Flagship Investments reference. The Sharif family had been directed to appear on September 19 while Dar on 20.

The AC judge issued summons for the Sharif family in the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment and Avenfield London apartments corruption references while Dar was summoned in the corruption reference pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The summons had been issued after complete scrutiny of the references and correcting mistakes by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On September 8, NAB had filed three corruption references against the Sharif family and one against Ishaq Dar for assets beyond known sources of income, in compliance with the apex Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment dated JulyPakistan judgment dated July 28 before the Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad.

References pertaining to Avenfield properties, Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship Investments were filed against Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and one against Ishaq Dar. The reference against Dar revealed that NAB had yet to determine role of the National Bank of Pakistan’s president and others in connection with their alleged involvement in aiding and abetting the finance minister for a 91 times increase in his assets within a short span.

Three references against Sharif family include a reference regarding Avenfield properties in Park Lane, London number 16, 16-A, 17 & 17-A, a reference against the establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal establishment in Jeddah while third reference is about the establishment of Flagship Investments Ltd including Hartstone Properties Ltd, Que Holdings Ltd, Quint Eaton Place 2 Ltd, Quint Saloane Ltd, Quaint Ltd, Flagship Securities Ltd, Quint Gloucestor Place Ltd, Quint Paddington Ltd, Flagship Developments Ltd, Alanna Services Ltd, Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc and Capital FZE (Dubai).

As per references Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed on the orders of Supreme Court had requested for mutual legal assistance from foreign jurisdiction of which response is still awaited. The references say, it will be placed before this court, when received from foreign jurisdiction. So under this scenario, these references may be treated as interim reference.

These references have been filed under section 18(g) of NAO 1999.

As per references, the Supreme Court directed NAB to prepare and file references against the accused persons based on the material collected and referred to by the JIT in its report. Therefore, for the same, cognizance was taken and an investigation was authorised on August 2, 2017. That, according to JIT's final investigation report and proceedings at the NAB, it is established that the accused persons failed to justify sources of funds for establishment/possession of above mentioned assets and consequently pecuniary proceeds disburses among one another. The accused persons were given ample opportunities to explain and provide evidence regarding the accumulation of these assets. They did not join investigation before NAB on the pretext of a review petition already filed before Supreme Court of Pakistan against July 28 verdict. That request for mutual legal assistance had been forwarded by the JIT and response of same was still awaited, which would be placed before this court, when received from foreign jurisdiction. So under this scenario, these references might be treated as interim reference.

That according to investigation proceedings, and its findings so far, it is established that accused persons in connivance with one another had committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a)(v) and (xii) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 punishable under section 10 of NAO and schedule thereto. Investigation report along with final investigation report by JIT and its annexure, list of witnesses and documents are attached with the reference.

References were filed after NAB chairman approved these on September 7 in an executive board meeting.