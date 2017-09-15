Fri September 15, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2017

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud on the recommendations of departmental selection committee has promoted 14 assistant grade clerks and stenographers to the rank of office superintendent.

A statement by the Police Department said a meeting of the departmental selection committee reviewed the promotion cases of 14 assistant grade clerks and stenographers.

 The assistant grade clerks and stenographers were recommended for promotion as office superintendent. The IGP approved the promotions to the rank of office superintendent BPS 17. The notification was issued on Thursday. The assistant grade clerks/ stenographers promoted included Imad-ud-din, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Tariq, Riaz Muhammad, Ahmad Ghani, Muhammad Zahir Shah, Amjad Ali, Alamzeb, Waheed Jan, Rahmatullah, Sajid Hussain Shah, Abudul Bashir, Fazal Subhan and Masil Khan.

Comments

