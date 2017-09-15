APCA stages protest against Rohingya Muslims killings

Rawalpindi :A large number of government employees on the call of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Thursday took out a protest procession against the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar from the office of Executive Director Education, Liaquat Bagh to Rawalpindi Press Club.

While carrying banners and placards the protestors raised slogans against the Myanmar government while referring to the brutalities being perpetrated on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

On reaching Rawalpindi Press Club, the protestors staged a demonstration and the representatives of APCA including central president, Fazal Ghafar Bacha, district president, Sardar Hanif, chairman, Iftikhar Ahmed Guddu, Arshad Dhilon, Hanif Awan, Malik Jamil Awan, Aftab Gillani and others made fiery and emotional speeches denouncing atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.

The speakers announced donation of one day salaries to the innocent Rohingya Muslims and called upon the heads of the Islamic states to severe diplomatic relations with Myanmar. They also called upon the Muslim countries to send back the Myanmar ambassadors from their respective states as a mark of protest against the Myanmar government and to express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims.

The speakers also demanded off the government to extend immediate help to the Rohingya Muslims in a practical way instead of giving statements only. The government employees are ready to render all kind of sacrifices for the cause of Rohingya Muslims. The Islamic states including Pakistan while ending diplomatic relations with Myanmar and wage a Jehad against tyranny on Rohingya Muslims, they stressed further.