Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Palm oil rises

Palm oil rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, touching a six- month high, as they tracked a rally in Dalian´s palm olein contract higher although market stayed cautious ahead of price outlook.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,882 ringgit ($686.35) by the midday break. Earlier in the session, it hit 2,893 ringgit, its highest since March 6. Trading volumes stood at 20,154 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly below the previous session´s midday level. A Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader said palm will likely continue to be supported by ongoing strength in Dalian palm olein futures. —

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement